Lyndale Avenue South redesign debate: Uptown business owners clash with bicyclists over parking

The Brief Uptown business owners and bicyclists clashed over the Lyndale Avenue South redesign at a heated meeting in Minneapolis Monday night. The county’s proposal would reduce parking by about a quarter and add bike lanes, with final approval needed from the city. Construction bids start next year, and work is set to begin in 2028, but key details about the final design remain undecided.



A heated debate is underway over how Lyndale Avenue South should be redesigned, with business owners and bicyclists pushing for very different priorities.

Business owners and bicyclists share concerns at public meeting

What we know:

Hennepin County began planning the reconstruction of Lyndale Avenue South in 2023, sparking strong opinions from both business owners and bicyclists in Uptown. The latest concept would keep two-way car traffic and add two lanes for bikes but would also eliminate about a quarter of the current parking spots, Mayor Jacob Frey noted.

What they're saying:

Business owners argue there already is not enough parking and worry the redesign will make things worse.

Some businesses have recently left the area, and those remaining want to protect their ability to attract customers who drive.

"When I say a very few, I’m talking one or two out of the year that come to me in a bike and want to buy flowers," said flower shop owner Andrea Corbin. "Most of them want to put the flowers in their vehicle and travel to their home."

Bicyclists, on the other hand, are calling for safer, dedicated space on the road.

"I just don’t like how this has all been framed around making small businesses vs. bikers, because most of us live near here and care about the neighborhood and care about that, but like currently there’s not a bike lane on Lyndale," said Will Maddrey, a bicyclist.

The meeting, which included the mayor, became tense as both sides voiced their frustrations and concerns about the future of the area.

Frey acknowledged the changing landscape of Uptown but expressed optimism for its future.

"The Kitchen Window, the Urban Outfitters — that’s a dead era, and it’s not coming back, and I think we just need to acknowledge it," he said. "But the future of retail is very bright. The future of businesses along Hennepin and Lyndale — I’m telling you, it’s going to be popping, but it’s going to be different."

The county’s proposal will ultimately need city approval before moving forward.

What's next:

The county is expected to present its latest plan to the Minneapolis City Council this month.

Contractor bids for the project are expected to begin next year, with construction set to start in 2028.

The process will include more opportunities for public input and city review before final plans are approved.