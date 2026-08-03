Minnesota weather: Humid and breezy ahead of isolated rumbles Monday night

The Brief Minnesota will see hot, humid and breezy weather on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms may reach the Twin Cities metro late Monday night, with lingering showers possible Tuesday morning. Heat and humidity build through the week, with 90s possible for the weekend.



Warm, humid weather returns to Minnesota before isolated storms arrive Monday night.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high of around 87 degrees. Dew points approaching 70 degrees will make it feel noticeably sticky.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s and 70s with lingering cloud cover.

Storm chances on Monday

What to expect:

Most of the day stays dry across the Twin Cities metro, though thunderstorms may develop across the northwest in the afternoon and evening before spreading south and east.

These storms will likely weaken as it approaches the Twin Cities metro, but an isolated thunderstorm or shower remains possible. The greatest threat for severe weather remains across northwestern Minnesota, where a Level 2 slight risk and Level 1 marginal risk are in place.

Wind gusts over 60 mph, hail larger than 1 inch, torrential downpours and an isolated tornado are possible with these storms.

Severe risk map as of Monday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns much cooler, with leftover clouds and lingering showers possible across central and southern Minnesota.

The dry weather continues into Wednesday with highs in the 80s. The warmth and humidity build heading into the weekend as temperatures near 90 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: