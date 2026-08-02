State Patrol squad involved in serious crash in Forest Lake

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The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and another driver were both seriously hurt in a crash Sunday night in Forest Lake. The crash happened on Interstate 35 near 220th Street. The condition of the drivers is not known.



Authorities say a state trooper and another driver are hospitalized after a serious crash in Forest Lake Sunday night.

Forest Lake crash involving State Patrol squad

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol confirms to FOX 9 that a state trooper was involved in a serious crash with a Lexus Sunday night in Forest Lake. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 near 220th Street.

Authorities say the state trooper and the driver of a Lexus both sustained serious injuries, and were transported for medical care.

What we don't know:

What led to the crash is under investigation. The Forest Lake Police Department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the State Patrol. The extent of injuries sustained to both drivers is unclear.