Minnesota weather: A break in the heat Tuesday as comfortable sunshine returns

The Brief Minnesota sees a break from the heat Tuesday with cooler temperatures and sunshine. Highs reach the 70s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out around 80 degrees. Cooler weather continues through the week before heat and humidity return by the weekend.



After a prolonged heat wave, Minnesotans can look forward to a more comfortable Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The Twin Cities metro area will see a break from the heat Tuesday after 10 straight days of at least 90-degree temperatures.

A pattern change is bringing widespread 70s across the state with a northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph ushering in cooler air. The Twin Cities metro area is slightly warmer at around 80 degrees.

The day will feature a mix of clouds at times but plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will drop back to the 50s Tuesday night, with 40s across northern Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Pleasant weather continues Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs mainly in the 70s. Temperatures warm into the low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Heat and humidity are expected to return this weekend with highs in the 90s, which will likely continue into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)