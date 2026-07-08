Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama commit to 3M Open in Blaine

The Brief The 3M Open on Wednesday announced a playing commitment from Jordan Spieth, one of the more popular names on the PGA Tour. Hideki Matsuyama has also committed to playing in the 3M Open for the fourth time in his career. The tournament's biggest commitment so far is from Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world.



The 3M Open is later this month at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and the PGA’s annual tour stop already has a commitment from the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

3M Open officials recently announced more commitments from some of the top players on tour.

Jordan Smith, Hideki Matsuyama commit to 3M Open

What we know:

3M Open officials announced Wednesday they’ve gotten a playing commitment from Jordan Spieth. On Monday, they made it official that Hideki Matsuyama is coming to Blaine.

This year will mark Spieth’s first time at the 3M Open. He’s currently No. 54 in the World Golf Rankings, and he’s No. 53 in FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA’s version of a postseason. The top-70 in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship, which is two weeks after the 3M Open, advance to the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the first leg of the playoffs.

Spieth has 13 tour wins, but hasn’t hoisted a trophy since the 2022 RBC Heritage. His last major was the 2017 Open Championship.

Matsuyama will be playing in his fourth 3M Open. His highest finish was a tie for 7th, back in the tournament’s inaugural year in 2017.

Other commitments

Here are a few of the other big names in golf who are coming to Blaine:

Joel Dahmen

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Keith Mitchell

Gary Woodland

Past champions returning include Kurt Kityama (2025), Jhonattan Vegas (2024), Lee Hodges (2023) and Cameron Champ (2021).

What's next:

The 3M Open is set for July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.