Child drownings are becoming more common — and it happens without a sound

The Brief Doctors said that child drownings are becoming more common, and experts warn it happens silently. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children 4 and under, but it can affect anyone. In the past week, two people were pulled from Twin Cities metro waters, including one person who died.



Child drownings have ticked upward in recent years, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Experts warn that drowning is a silent killer that can happen in seconds, and it often looks nothing like what people expect.

Doctors warn child drownings are on the rise

What we know:

Doctors are raising alarms about a rise in child drownings in recent years. But it is a risk for people of all ages. In the last week alone, rescuers pulled two people – one 16, the other 36 – from waters in the Twin Cities metro, including one person who died. The other was hospitalized in critical condition.

By the numbers:

Between 4,000 and 5,000 people drown in the United States each year, with most being adults who die in natural bodies of water. But it is the leading cause of death for children 4 and under and a top cause of death for those between 5 and 14. After declining for years, child drownings started trending upward around the pandemic, jumping from 756 in 2019 to 865 in 2024. The pandemic interrupted swimming lessons and lifeguard training programs, leading to a national shortage.

Drowning is silent, not loud

What they're saying:

"In many cases, they appear to be playing in the water to the untrained observer," said water safety expert Gerry Dworkin.

He said part of the problem is that most people do not know what drowning looks like, as it usually happens without dramatic splashing or calls for help.

"They’re doing everything they can to get air, and that’s why they can’t call out for help because the priority is to breathe in, not verbalize anything out," he explained. "And they can’t wave for help because they need both arms to try to keep their head above the static water line."

In 2014, the FOX 9 Investigators showed how easy it is for a child to slip underwater without anyone noticing. In a demonstration, children pretended to drown in a pool, and not a single person around the pool realized what was happening.

"Right in front of you there, a little boy just drowned," said a reporter.

"Drowned?" a parent responded.

"Yup. Right down there," the reporter said.

Why you should care:

Dworkin pointed out that even strong swimmers are not immune to drowning. Adults can drown because of a medical emergency, just as children can, he said.

He emphasized the importance of wearing life vests, even for those who know how to swim.

The recent death of Earnest Claiborn, who died while kayaking on Lake Ann in Chanhassen on July 4, highlights that risk.

Investigators said Claiborn, 36, of Eden Prairie, was not wearing a life vest, though his parents said he knew how to swim.

It is still unclear how he died. His parents said they are awaiting autopsy results.