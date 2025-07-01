Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Nice and sunny Tuesday; muggy toward July 4th

By
Published  July 1, 2025 6:12am CDT
It's a pleasant and bright Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and widespread highs in the 80s. The rest of the week is expected to be warm, with thunderstorms possible late on July 4th and into Saturday morning. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a sunny and seasonable start to July in Minnesota, though the heat and humidity will build later this week.  

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

July kicks off on a pleasant note with plenty of sunshine and a gentle northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. 

Temperatures warm nicely into the 80s across Minnesota, with a daytime high of around 83 degrees in the metro. Overnight lows are in the low to mid-60s, accompanied by clear skies and light southwest winds. 

(FOX 9)

Turning muggy and warm 

What's next:

Wednesday brings more sunshine and a bit more humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up in central and northeast Minnesota, but most areas remain dry. 

Dew points continue to rise through the week, making for a muggy Fourth of July. Storms may develop after dark Friday and linger into Saturday, making for a wet start to the holiday weekend. 

Behind the front, temperatures become more comfortable again, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

