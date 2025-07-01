Minnesota weather: Nice and sunny Tuesday; muggy toward July 4th

The Brief It's a sunny and seasonable Tuesday with highs in the 80s. Humidity and warmer temperatures build through midweek. There's a chance for storms after dark on July 4th and heading into the start of the holiday weekend.



It’s a sunny and seasonable start to July in Minnesota, though the heat and humidity will build later this week.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

July kicks off on a pleasant note with plenty of sunshine and a gentle northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures warm nicely into the 80s across Minnesota, with a daytime high of around 83 degrees in the metro. Overnight lows are in the low to mid-60s, accompanied by clear skies and light southwest winds.

(FOX 9)

Turning muggy and warm

What's next:

Wednesday brings more sunshine and a bit more humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up in central and northeast Minnesota, but most areas remain dry.

Dew points continue to rise through the week, making for a muggy Fourth of July. Storms may develop after dark Friday and linger into Saturday, making for a wet start to the holiday weekend.

Behind the front, temperatures become more comfortable again, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: