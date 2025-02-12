Minnesota weather: Accumulating snow in southeast; flurries in metro Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures are staying frigid on Wednesday with widespread highs in the single digits. Southeastern Minnesota could see accumulating snow while the metro will get pocket flurries. Temperatures will plummet overnight, with a cold weather advisory in place from midnight to 9 a.m. on Thursday.



Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will bring fairly cloudy skies to the Twin Cities, along with pocket afternoon flurries and northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Most of the snow will stay south and east of the metro, with accumulation expected in far southeastern Minnesota. A winter weather advisory is in place for Fillmore, Houston and Mower counties, where a couple inches of snow are possible.

Temperatures are staying cold on Wednesday with widespread highs in the single digits. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 9 degrees.

The cloud cover will clear overnight as temperatures plummet below zero. A cold weather advisory is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. on Thursday due to wind chills at 25 to 30 degrees below zero.

Chance for snow on Valentine’s Day

What's next:

Thursday morning will be bitterly cold with air temperatures in Minnesota ranging from the teens to 30s below zero. Afternoon temperatures in the metro will warm slightly into the single digits.

Friday will be much warmer, with temperatures in the 20s, though it will come with a dash of light snow for the metro.

Expect sliding temperatures on Saturday before the artic cold returns on Sunday and into next week.

