Minnesota weather: Stray morning shower, some sun and more humid Friday

A partly cloudy, humid, yet relatively comfortable day is in store for Friday, but things will turn hot and steamy this weekend.

Friday’s forecast

Overnight rain will fall apart and fade away, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the morning. Cloud coverage will stick around through the afternoon but decrease for some late-day sunshine.

Southerly breezes at 5-15 mph are ushering in more moisture, raising dew points into the mid-60s and making it feel more humid.

On Friday, temperatures are still fairly comfortable, with a daytime high of 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Much of Minnesota has temperatures in the lower 80s, with some pocket 70s in northern parts of the state. Overnight lows dip into the 60s.

Weekend forecast

Get ready for a hot and humid weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 90s, and heat indexes could reach the triple digits.

The heat starts to build on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the upper 60s.

However, the real heat is on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures right around 90 degrees. A triple-digit heat index is possible as dew points reach into the mid-70s on Sunday.

The hotter weather won’t last long. Temperatures will return to the mid-80s by Tuesday and stay warm but more comfortable throughout most of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: