Minnesota weather: Mild in the metro, showers for some Thursday

It’s the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, and while the Twin Cities metro will stay relatively mild and dry, western Minnesota could see some more rain.

Thursday’s forecast

Thursday is expected to be nice and comfortable, which is perfect for those attending the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, with breezy conditions as southerly winds pick up to 10-20 mph. Temperatures will remain comfortable, with a daytime high of 78 degrees.

There are chances for two rounds of rain on Thursday. The best chance for showers is in the afternoon for northwestern and north-central Minnesota. The system will try to move east, but southern winds pulling in drier air helps the system fall apart.

It’s unclear exactly how far east the first system will get, but it likely won’t reach the I-35 corridor or the metro. However, a stray drip later in the afternoon can't be ruled out.

Once that system works through, a second round could bring scattered showers late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The rain could linger in southern Minnesota through the lunch hour on Friday.

Hot and steamy weekend

Some cloud coverage lingers on Friday, and the dew points start to rise. Temperatures remain somewhat comfortable with a high of around 80 degrees in the metro. However, things turn hot and steamy for the weekend.

Saturday will be humid, with afternoon sunshine, southern breezes, and temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Sunday, dew points rise into the 70s, giving the air a more tropical feel. The heat peaks on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s, but it could feel much warmer.

