Minnesota weather: Humidity increases, rain chances return Wednesday

After a pleasant few days, Wednesday is feeling a bit more humid and less dry as more rain is on the way.

Wednesday’s forecast

It will get slightly more humid on Wednesday as dew points rise into the 60s and temperatures hover around 80 degrees in the metro. Southern Minnesota is cooler, with highs in the lower 70s. Expect a slight southeast breeze at 10-20 mph.

The first part of the day stays relatively quiet, but heading into the early afternoon, cloud coverage increases in western Minnesota and the metro area. Along with the clouds come the chances for rain.

A system is pushing from the southwest and could reach the metro by the early evening. Periods of rain are possible throughout the day, but there is a higher chance for showers and rumbles during the overnight hours.

The rest of the week

The system circles back on Thursday for more periods of showers and storms throughout the day. However, the day will not be a total washout as the sun will try to break through clouds.

The humidity is sticking around along with winds from the south and west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are slightly cooler with a high of 76 degrees in the metro.

Things start clearing out later Friday for a beautiful looking weekend.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: