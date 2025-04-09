Minnesota weather: Warmer with stray light drips on Wednesday

The Brief There's a chance for isolated light showers Wednesday morning and again overnight. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 60s across western Minnesota and the upper 50s in the metro. Thursday will be cooler, but temperatures continue to warm heading into the weekend.



Wednesday will be warmer with occasional sunshine and stray light drips in the morning and overnight hours.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A system moving through on Wednesday may bring isolated showers in the morning, with another round possible overnight. The clouds will try to clear for a brighter afternoon with occasional sunshine. Winds remain light from the south at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will bump temperatures into the 60s across western Minnesota, while central parts of the state will see highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 58 degrees, while northeastern Minnesota stays cooler with highs in the 30s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, with pocket showers returning and lingering into Thursday morning.

Cooler Thursday, warmer weekend ahead

What's next:

A shift to northerly winds on Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and cooler air, with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will turn brighter and much warmer with highs in the upper 50s. The warming trend continues into the weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s and the low 70s. However, some additional cloud cover and a breeze can be expected at times.

By the start of the week, temperatures dip back into the 50s, accompanied by a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

