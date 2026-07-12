Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning in effect in the Twin Cities

The Brief An extreme heat warning is in effect for the metro area, with temperatures expected in the mid-90s. Heat advisories and warnings also cover central Minnesota, North Dakota, and northern Wisconsin. The heat wave is expected to last through the week.



A stretch of dangerously hot weather is moving in, with heat warnings and advisories covering much of Minnesota and neighboring states.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s across the metro, with some areas in northern Minnesota possibly hitting triple digits.

Cities in northern Minnesota could see some of the hottest readings, and the metro area will experience especially high overnight temperatures.

A heat warning is in effect for the metro area and northern Minnesota, while central Minnesota is under a heat advisory.

The warning extends into all of North Dakota and northern Wisconsin, with parts of southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin also affected.

Future forecast

What's next:

The heat index is forecast to be near or just above 100 degrees, especially Monday and Tuesday.

The metro area will be hotter than surrounding regions and will not cool off much overnight, increasing the risk for heat-related health issues.

Residents are urged to take precautions, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Plenty of sunshine is expected, but the heat and humidity will make for uncomfortable and potentially hazardous conditions throughout the region.