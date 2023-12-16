Minnesota weather: Drying the drips, but the clouds linger for Saturday

A rainy and foggy morning with above-average temperatures is in the forecast for Saturday.

Widespread rain showers and foggy conditions in the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning, with chances of a possible flurry as the system moves out. Northern Minnesota and some areas at the tail end of the weather system could see a bit of slush this morning.

The rain will slowly taper off by the afternoon, but clouds will linger. The high is around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, above the 29 degrees average for this time of year. Overnight temperatures dip to 32 degrees in the metro area.

Sunday looks mild with partly sunny skies and a high of 38 degrees and partly sunny skies.

Looking at the week ahead, Monday is more seasonable, with a high of around 26 degrees, but temperatures warm back into the 40s by mid-week.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: