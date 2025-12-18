Home décor store in Anoka supports special ed student learning

The Brief Alley and Ave in Anoka offers home décor made by special education students. Students from Anoka-Hennepin School District gain job skills through this initiative. Proceeds from sales support the educational program.



A unique home décor store in Anoka is offering more than just festive decorations; it's providing students with valuable job skills.

Home décor store supports student learning

What we know:

Alley and Ave, located off Second Ave in Anoka, is a home décor store where special education students from the Anoka-Hennepin School District create items. These students learn critical job skills such as punctuality, quality craftsmanship, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Steve Christnagel, a work coordinator, shared that the year has been successful with customers enjoying the products. "It’s been a really good year so far for customers and people coming in and really enjoying what we do," said Christnagel.

The backstory:

The store offers a variety of items, including bells, bows, and gingerbread-themed decorations, perfect for the holiday season. But some of the items are year-round décor, including upcycled furniture. The initiative not only provides students with practical skills but also enhances their employment opportunities.

Keith Packer, who runs the wood shop, has been teaching for 35 years and enjoys seeing his students succeed in various settings. "I see a lot of my kids I’ve had, I personally run into them. It could be a restaurant, movie theater, Menards, ya know I run into them all the time," said Packer.

Store hours and impact

What you can do:

Alley and Ave is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store follows the school calendar, and is closed during the summer. The items are reasonably priced, with proceeds going back into the program to support student learning.

The store provides an opportunity for students to enjoy their work environment. "I like working here because I can get out of school," said student Joey Tonna with a laugh.