Minnesota Weather: Cool temperatures but calmer winds

The chill of fall still hangs in the air, but the wind has died down from Friday. The morning low is 44 degrees for the metro area, with a wind chill of 41 degrees. Western and southwestern Minnesota are still experiences temperatures in the low 30s and the frost advisory hangs in there.

We are reaching peak fall colors. Some areas in Minnesota are past their prime for leaf peeping, but you still have some time if you want top drive up the North Shore to see some fall colors.

Saturday will be mild and a little chilly with high temperatures in the 50s and partly to mostly cloudy most of the day. Expect some spotty light showers overnight tonight, with a low temperature of 44 degrees. Sunday morning will be a little warmer, high temperatures in the upper 50s. Monday will be sunny but chillier than the weekend with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Into next week, expect sunny but cool days with a high pressure moving into Minnesota. By the end of next week temperatures will be cooler, with expected some rain showers Thursday and Friday.