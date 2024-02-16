Minnesota weather: Coldest day Friday in nearly a month; blustery with gradual warming over the weekend

Break out your winter jacket, it's going to be a chilly Friday. But, the cold temperatures won't stick around for long.

Temperatures are the coldest they have been in nearly a month, with highs in the upper teens on Friday. Overnight temperatures cool slightly from the daytime high and dip to 12 degrees.

Overall, it will be a bright Friday as the sunshine gradually becomes more widespread, but there could be some passing clouds along with a light breeze.

Temperatures gradually start to warm up for the weekend, with highs nearing the freezing mark by Saturday afternoon. However, it feels blustery, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph possible out of the west.

By Sunday, highs are back above average in the upper 30s, which will help melt some of the Valentine’s Day snow. Looking at the week ahead, the weather stays mild and quiet, with highs in the 40s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: