Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some

A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week.

Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

As a cold front swings in, temperatures will fall quickly. While the Twin Cities metro and much of the southern half of the state will be spared winter weather, northern Minnesota is seeing winter weather warnings and advisories.

Blizzard warnings in Minnesota, North Dakota

A blizzard warning is in effect for far northwestern Minnesota and much of eastern North Dakota. The Associated Press is reporting some areas of North Dakota could see up to 18 inches of snow on Thursday, with whiteout conditions expected to make travel along Interstate 94 and Interstate 29 impossible due to blowing snow.

While northwestern Minnesota could see snow, the bulk of northern Minnesota – mainly north of the Brainerd Lakes Area – will likely see a combination of freezing rain and sleet, with minor snow accumulations.

The winter weather alerts are in effect through midday on Friday.

Cold front hits Twin Cities around lunchtime

The cold front that's swooping in will hit the Twin Cities metro right around the lunch hour on Thursday, sending temperatures from the mid-60s to the 30s, with temperatures around freezing by about 6 p.m.

Overnight, lows will drop into the 20s, and it'll feel cold and blustery with wind chills in the teens.

Single-digit windchill on Friday, cold this weekend

The seven-day forecast.

Friday will be cold. In the morning, windchill in the single-digits and teens are expected across the area. And it doesn't get a lot warmer from there, with a high in the Twin Cities on Friday topping out at about 32 degrees.