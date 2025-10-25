Minnesota weather: Fairly cloudy Saturday with morning showers, sunny and breezy Sunday

The Brief Scattered light rain showers remain around the area Saturday morning. Sunshine with a southeast breeze and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday. Rain showers return late Monday through part of Tuesday.



It'll be a quiet Saturday afternoon when morning showers move out of the area.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Showers look to linger over southeastern Minnesota to kick Saturday off.

The metro may see a few sprinkles linger toward lunchtime before this wave pushes eastward and the showers end.

This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with some sunshine here and there poking through the cloud deck.

Winds stay steady out of the southeast at around 10 mph with gusts reaching the upper teens.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday is shaping up to be a fairly nice autumn day.

Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday with temperatures hitting close to 60 degrees or just above.

It does appear to stay breezy Sunday with southeast winds gusting into the 20s.

Monday starts off mild with clouds building throughout the day.

The next weather producer arrives later Monday into Tuesday, bringing another round of showers.

The weather looks quiet to close out the work week with a seasonable outlook for Halloween as of now.