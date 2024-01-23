Minnesota weather: Clouds hang around with another afternoon thaw

After seeing temperatures top out at 35 degrees on Monday, Minnesotans will wake up below the freezing line yet again.

Morning temperatures will start in the high-20s to low-30s, before another warm up begins.

A cloudy, but mild, Tuesday will see high temps around 33 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Northern Minnesota tops out in the upper-20s for a high today, while southern Minnesota will stay a degree or two warmer than the Twin Cities region.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday will see temps yet again dip below freezing, but remain moderate for the time of year comparatively speaking.

Overall, Wednesday could climb a couple of degrees higher than Tuesday, with the chance of light rain.

There’s no need to break out the sunscreen quite yet, but next week could see highs in the 40s.

Here is your seven-day forecast: