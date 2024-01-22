Minnesota weather: Temperatures start to warm up going into the week

Minnesota is leaving subzero temperatures behind as temperatures start to warm up into the 30s this week.

Monday starts the warming trend for the state, with a high temperature of 32 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will be a little bit cooler, with temperatures in the low 20s and some places having a high of 19 degrees. Western and southern Minnesota will have high temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy in northern and southern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities will be partly cloudy.

Into the week, temperatures will continue to gradually rise into the upper 30s, with a possibility of a light rain and snow mix Thursday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: