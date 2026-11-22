The Brief Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the Twin Cities with highs near the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday. Light flurries could come to northeastern Minnesota, but little accumulation is expected. Bright and cold days are ahead, with Thanksgiving looking quiet.



Sunday is bringing a sharp swing back to average temperatures, making it feel much chillier across Minnesota.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Highs in the metro are expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, while northern Minnesota is expected to stay colder, with highs near the mid-30s.

Northern Minnesota could see scattered snow showers while skies clear across southern and southwestern Minnesota.

Cooler air wrapping around a low pressure system is also expected to keep enough moisture in place for bursts of flurries and snow showers in northeastern Minnesota.

Variable cloud cover is expected, while northern Minnesota is likely to stay overcast longer with a few passing snowflakes.

Even with highs running close to average or a little above average, the day is expected to feel colder because of a northwest breeze.

The average high for the Twin Cities on Sunday is in the upper 30s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

By Monday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the teens and 20s.

A northwest breeze will make it feel colder, with wind chills in the teens in the Twin Cities and possibly single digits in northern Minnesota.

Highs on Monday are expected to reach 33 degrees in the Twin Cities with bright skies and a few clouds in the southwest.

Northern Minnesota is expected to stay in the 20s, with lows dipping back into the teens heading into Tuesday morning.