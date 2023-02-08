Minnesota weather: Beautiful day Wednesday; cooler ahead of warm weekend

Wednesday will be the warmest day in more than two months, with highs climbing to around 40 degrees by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022, and we've marked 71 consecutive days — and the longest streak since 2009-2010 — since it's hit 40 degrees.

It will fall back below freezing Wednesday night, so watch out for any refreeze overnight into Thursday.

Things will cool down for Thursday and Friday, with the weather turning gusty with extra clouds and a few snowflakes on Thursday and a high of around 34 degrees in the Twin Cities. The bulk of any snowfall will stay to the southeast of Minnesota, though.

Then it'll be chilly, but seasonable, on Friday, when the high will be around 24 degrees.

We'll return to a thaw this weekend, with highs above freezing for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine and a high of 35 degrees. Sunday will be beautiful, with patchy sun and clouds, with a high of 36 degrees.

The seven-day forecast features more thawing, including a warm Valentine's Day. Here's a look at the forecast: