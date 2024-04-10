Minnesota weather: A wonderfully mild Wednesday, afternoon stray rumble possible

It's a relatively warm and pleasant day on Wednesday with a possible stray rumble in the afternoon.

It’s starting to feel more like spring, with a high of 69 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday. Patchy fog and passing clouds in the morning clear for midday sunshine.

Clouds move back in for the afternoon, bringing a chance for isolated rumbles. The showers will fade away into the evening, but passing clouds will linger with an overnight low of 45.

Thursday is cooler and breezy with extra cloud coverage and scattered light drips heading into the afternoon. Winds shift from the northwest and temperatures drop closer to seasonable, with highs in the 50s.

Clouds linger for Friday but should clear out for a sunny afternoon. Temperatures start to warm into the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: