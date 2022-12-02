Minnesota travel conditions remain slick late Friday into Saturday

Wind chill Friday leads into chilly Saturday
A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the state of Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to be from the northwest, gusting up to 45 to 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for south central Minnesota and western Minnesota until 3 a.m. Saturday because of falling snow and strong wind gusts reducing visibilities at times, which will lead to travel concerns. Friday night into Saturday morning is less about how much snow Minnesota picks up, and more about strong wind gusts, low visibilities due to blowing snow, falling temperatures, and potential flash freeze creating icy conditions on wet surfaces from melting snow earlier Friday afternoon.
(FOX 9) - Travel conditions across Minnesota will be difficult at times late Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.
Strong winds from the NW will continue to gust 40 to 50 mph, which will lead to blowing snow and poor visibilities.
Temperatures have quickly fallen behind the cold front and this may result in a flash freeze overnight, as snow melt from Friday afternoon has left wet surfaces outside that may turn icy.
Temperatures slowly climb into the 20s by Sunday.
FOX 9 will keep you updated on the latest weather conditons throughout the weekend.