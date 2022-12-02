Minnesota travel conditions remain slick late Friday into Saturday

Travel conditions across Minnesota will be difficult at times late Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds from the NW will continue to gust 40 to 50 mph, which will lead to blowing snow and poor visibilities.

Temperatures have quickly fallen behind the cold front and this may result in a flash freeze overnight, as snow melt from Friday afternoon has left wet surfaces outside that may turn icy.

Temperatures slowly climb into the 20s by Sunday.

FOX 9 will keep you updated on the latest weather conditons throughout the weekend.