Minnesota musicians turn 'We don't talk about Bruno' into winter parody

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota musicians turn 'We don't talk about Bruno' into winter weather parody

Minnesota's lackluster spring weather proved to be just the inspiration some local musicians needed to create the perfect parody.

(FOX 9) - Our weather has finally taken a turn for the better, and things are feeling like that should this time of year. But our lackluster spring weather proved to be just the inspiration some local musicians needed to create the perfect parody.  

You’ve probably heard of the song "We Don’t Talk about Bruno", but have you heard of the parody "We Don’t Talk About Snow"? It’s the newest project coming from the Eagle Brook Music musicians.  

"The one thing that everyone talks about in Minnesota is how much they hate the weather. This was kind of a universal thing that would work for everybody," said Associate Creative Director Mike Donely.  

By drawing on experience, Donely took the hugely popular Disney song, and turned it into something we could all relate to … what seems to be a never-ending winter bleeding into what should be the beginning of spring.  

"I wanted to stay with some of the original text, but then change other things to illustrate the story," said Donely. 

With the help of several other musicians, the song and video began to take shape. Each musician plays a different role, with a different spring snow sob story to tell.  

"It just connects us. The lyrics of the song just connect everything that we are feeling, which at the center of it is rage," said musician Emily Alexander.  

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues into the weekend

"It brings a pleasantness to the rage, and cold. Like Disney takes songs and making melodies. Like ‘we don’t talk about an entire family member’ so we write songs about it," said musician KJ Haywood.   

That’s exactly what the group did with our ‘spring’ weather. When winter never seems to end, there’s only one thing we can do, right? We try and laugh it off and make parodies to sing the blues away.  