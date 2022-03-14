Minneapolis-St. Paul weather forecast: 50s, maybe 60, and sun

The Twin Cities metro just rolled through the 8th coldest winter since 2000 with 28 subzero days and the most consecutive days of snow cover from December to March, but now a spring blast will warm Minneapolis and St. Paul into the 50s -- possibly even 60s -- by the weekend.

The last time we hit 60 degrees at MSP Airport was November 6.

7-day forecast for Minneapolis-St. Paul

The warm-up begins Tuesday with temperatures rising to the 40s and 50s in southern Minnesota and the metro. Wednesday will bring highs in the mid-50s with parts of southern Minnesota possibly climbing into the 60s.

The metro could get to 60 this weekend!

This is the 7-day forecast we've been waiting for in Minnesota (FOX 9)

Monday snow totals

Minnesota couldn’t start spring without one more blast of snow. Here’s a look at snow totals from the morning of March 14:

Buffalo: 4.2 in

Albertville: 4.0 in

Ham Lake: 4.0 in

Ramsey: 3.5 in

Forest Lake: 3.0 in

Coon Rapids: 2.2 in

Big Lake: 2.1 in

Anoka: 1.5 in

Woodbury: 1.5 in

Champlin: 1.0 in

One more weather fact

From FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz: File this under random weather info, but the Twin Cities experienced 18 days over the winter months this year when the high temperature occurred at midnight, then the temp fell the rest of the day. This is not a climate stat that is tracked, so no idea how that compares to average, but seems like a lot. The reason? Well, timing of winter cold fronts have huge implications on when high temperatures occur. For whatever reason, we may have seen more evening cold fronts than in years past. The "natural" temp cycle is to have the high temp occur in the afternoon when the sun has had the longest amount of time to heat the ground before becoming too low in the sky to create additional warmth. In the winter, the sun angle is so low that overall atmospheric patterns have a lot more effect on surface temperatures than in any other season.

It's always ice cream weather in Minnesota

Saturday was anything but spring-like, but that didn't stop dozens of people in White Bear Lake from enjoying a cool treat at Cup and Cone on their first weekend of the season. The stand is typically open through mid-October, but it all depends on the weather.

"Some years, there's snow. Some years there's beautiful 50–60-degree days and there's people coming from the apple orchard. It really depends," said Cup and Cone's Emily Evgen.