Is it too cold for ice cream? Not when Cup and Cone is open, say kids

After a long, cold winter, many Minnesotans are looking forward to some mild weather.

Saturday was anything but spring-like, but that didn't stop dozens of people in White Bear Lake from enjoying a cool treat at Cup and Cone on their first weekend of the season.

The opening of the family-owned business coincides with the local school district's spring break, even though it doesn't feel like spring just yet.

When asked if it's too cold out for ice cream, White Bear Lake mom Lisa Jones replied, "In mom's opinion, yes, but she (my daughter) knew that Cup and Cone was open, so we had to stop."

The stand is typically open through mid-October, but it all depends on the weather.

"Some years, there's snow. Some years there's beautiful 50–60-degree days and there's people coming from the apple orchard. It really depends," said Cup and Cone's Emily Evgen.

On a day like Saturday, when temperatures dropped below 30 degrees, one thing was for sure: no one would have to worry about the ice cream cones melting on their hands.

