No snow emergency for Minneapolis or St. Paul

The first significant snowfall since Halloween in the metro won't be enough for snow emergencies in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

Both cities announced Thursday they won't declare snow emergencies despite the Valentine's Day snow.

Typically, Minneapolis and St. Paul will declare a snow emergency when snowfalls total at least three inches or more. Wednesday's winter storm dropped between five and six inches depending on where you were in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Officials in Minneapolis cited the sunshine and melting snow for their decision not to declare a snow emergency. Both cities said they would have crews out working to clear and treat streets.