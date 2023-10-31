Twin Cities' first snow of the season arrives for Halloween

The first snow of the season has arrived in the Twin Cities.

Minnesotans woke up Tuesday morning to snow cover on streets, sidewalks, and lawns. It is actively melting due to ground heat, but not melting all that quickly. This is making for some very slippery conditions on the roads.

A jackknifed semi-truck near Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen. (FOX 9)

Northwest winds over 25 mph aren't helping either, making it feel very cold.

Though totals differ, around an inch to 2.5 inches fell on the Twin Cities metro overnight.

Now on to trick-or-treating — there will be a good melt through the day and a slight warming in temperatures. It won't be warm by any stretch but will be improved from Tuesday morning.

Here's your seven-day forecast: