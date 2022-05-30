Memorial Day severe weather forecast for Minnesota

Some leftover showers and storms this Memorial Day morning will wane slowly by midday, likely leading to a break in storms. More strong storms develop late, with those running a Level 2 risk in the Twin Cities.

Memorial Day weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro.

Stay safe with the FOX 9 Weather App

Stay Sky Aware through the Memorial Day storms with the FOX 9 Weather App. Wether you are staying in one place or traveling, have your GPS locator on and your notifications turned on. If you drive into a warning, you will get an alert specific to where you are. Apple Download | Android Download

Overnight and Monday morning storms

In the 2 a.m. hour, tornado warnings stacked up along the Minnesota-South Dakota as strong storms started firing up. Storms tracked off to the ENE over the course of the next 6 hours. FOX 9 storm chaser Tim Purington reported the roof of his hotel in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was ripped off by strong winds.

At 3:30 a.m., an emergency manager in Renville County reported a severe thunderstorms pushed a grain onto Highway 212 near Sacred Heart, blocking the roadway.

In the 4 a.m. hour into the 5 a.m. hour, wind gusts of 65 mph were reported from Sauk Centre to St. Cloud. Those storms then pushed toward Little Falls and Mora, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph as storm moved northeast through Carlton, Douglas, Pine and St. Louis counties.

Rainfall totals

A look at some rainfall totals (inches) for Memorial Day through 8 a.m.

Alexandria: 2.4

Grand Rapids: 1.93

Hibbing: 1.84

Kimball: 0.67

Mankato: 0.55

New Ulm: 0.50

Willmar: 0.47

Morning storm wind gusts

And here is a look at some recorded wind gusts during overnight and early morning storms in Minnesota.

Olivia: 84 mph

Sauk Centre: 65 mph

St. Cloud: 65 mph

North Redwood: 61 mph

Rice: 60 mph

Stay sky aware while cleaning up damage

After sunrise, the City of Marshall in southwestern Minnesota reported trees and power lines down after 70 mph straight line winds. The city reminded residents to stay weather aware while cleaning up storm damage as there is another risk of severe storms Monday afternoon.

Memorial Day camping cut short

Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty of campers were packing up early to avoid any risk.

"Everything is metal and canvas so you don’t know what’s going to fall and break your stuff or what’s really safe," said one camper. "I don’t even know where the shelters are or if there are shelters in this area."

RELATED: Lightning may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

While the possibility of severe storms overnight Sunday decreased by end of day, the risk of tornadoes on Monday sent many packing.

Advertisement

"That is a little bit of a dealbreaker," said another camper. "A tornado is a little worse than just rain."