Map: Fall colors peaking across northern Minnesota

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The Brief Fall colors are peaking in the upper half of Minnesota, with areas north of Interstate 94 changing to shades of red, yellow and orange. The Twin Cities metro area is expected to reach peak colors by mid-October. Southern Minnesota typically lags behind fall color progression, with most of that region projected to peak by or around Oct. 20.



Fall colors are peeping through leaves of green in parts of Minnesota, while some regions up north are already past the color progression peak.

Take a look at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources map above to see what fall colors are like throughout the state.

When will fall colors peak in Minnesota?

Timeline:

Most of the Twin Cities metro area is currently between 10-25% progression as of Oct. 9, according to a map shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Based on data from past years, most of the metro is expected to reach between 25–50% during the weekend of Oct. 11–12, and 50–70% by Oct. 15.

Regions north of Interstate 94 are mostly at 75–100% progression, with some areas already past the peak.

Southern Minnesota typically lags behind fall color progression, with most of that region projected to peak by or around Oct. 20.

Nearly all of Minnesota is expected to be past the peak of fall colors by the end of the month, based on DNR models.

Dig deeper:

More details on Minnesota fall colors can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

State officials say future dates on the fall color map are based on historical averages.

The DNR adds that drought can also result in dull colors, which can cause "foliage to turn straw-colored and die early."

What you can do:

Send your fall colors photos to us at fox9news@fox.com.