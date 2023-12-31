How much snow fell in Minnesota Saturday night?

After an unseasonably warm start to winter and a brown Christmas, Minnesota finally saw some snow Saturday night, but how much did it actually snow?

The Twin Cities metro up to the North Shore got snow Saturday night, but it wasn't a lot. According to the National Weather Service, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport got 0.8 inches of snow, while the east metro accumulated the most snow in the Twin Cities with 1.5 inches of snow in Oakdale. The north metro came in a close second with Roseville getting 1.3 inches.

Northern Minnesota saw the most snow in the state, with totals up to 2.3 inches, and 1 inch accumulated in Duluth. Northern Wisconsin saw the heaviest snowfall, with some areas getting 2.5 inches.

Snow being plowed in Bloomington, MN. (FOX 9)

Even though there wasn't much snow, the roads were still slick, causing multiple crashes in the metro area. To see all snow totals, click here.