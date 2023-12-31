Minnesota weather: A snowy start to New Year's Eve

It was a snowy and icy start to New Year's Eve as snow and ice accumulated on the roads, making for slippery conditions Sunday morning.

Sunday morning temperatures are in the mid 20s in the metro area, with the high for Sunday being 31 degrees. Roads will start getting back to normal by the afternoon, but side streets may still be slick later in the day.

Wind chills are in the teens Sunday, causing it to feel even cooler outside. The rest of the week will be mild, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s throughout the week.