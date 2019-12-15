Frigid temperatures hit Sunday, ease back later in the week

It’s not going to be a warm Sunday afternoon as our highs sit roughly 15-20 degrees below average.

Temperatures will sit in the single digits to low teens with wind chills below zero. Sunday will be dominated by more clouds than sun, but as we start the work week we’ll see the return of sunshine. We’ll start the work week in the teens and slowly warm up to the mid-twenties as the week progresses.

After a brief return of arctic air early Wednesday it looks to be a fairly mild 7-day forecast.