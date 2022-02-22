Duluth measures 17 inches of snow, while Twin Cities metro sees smaller totals

Snowfall on Tuesday met with blowing winds made for tough travel conditions across the Twin Cities metro.

Generally, the Twin Cities metro saw between 4 and 7 inches over the day while central and northern Minnesota saw larger totals.

Duluth leads in snowfall statewide with 17 inches reported as of Tuesday afternoon. Little Falls in central Minnesota follows with 13 inches while further north Baxter recorded 11 inches.

Closer to the metro, Burnsville recorded 6 inches of snow, while Bloomington added 5.4 inches and St. Paul reported 3.6 inches.

Headed into the night, the heaviest snow has passed by. But, travel will remain an issue as the fallen snow and low temperatures will create slick conditions while chemical treatments might not be effective to melt.

Cleanup will continue through the metro as well, as snow emergencies are in effect for both Minneapolis and St. Paul along with other metro cities.