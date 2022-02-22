Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Kittson County, Traverse County, West Marshall County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Swift County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County

Duluth measures 17 inches of snow, while Twin Cities metro sees smaller totals

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Weather
FOX 9

Heaviest snow has cleared out of Twin Cities

After a snowy and windy morning and afternoon in the Twin Cities, the heaviest snow has passed for the metro.

(FOX 9) - Snowfall on Tuesday met with blowing winds made for tough travel conditions across the Twin Cities metro.

Generally, the Twin Cities metro saw between 4 and 7 inches over the day while central and northern Minnesota saw larger totals.

Duluth leads in snowfall statewide with 17 inches reported as of Tuesday afternoon. Little Falls in central Minnesota follows with 13 inches while further north Baxter recorded 11 inches.

Closer to the metro, Burnsville recorded 6 inches of snow, while Bloomington added 5.4 inches and St. Paul reported 3.6 inches.

Headed into the night, the heaviest snow has passed by. But, travel will remain an issue as the fallen snow and low temperatures will create slick conditions while chemical treatments might not be effective to melt.

Cleanup will continue through the metro as well, as snow emergencies are in effect for both Minneapolis and St. Paul along with other metro cities.