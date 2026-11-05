Taste Buds: Vietnamese Comfort Food and Asian Grocery Tour

From Vietnamese comfort food to Asian grocery store gems, host Stephanie Hansen explores flavor and hospitality in this episode of "Taste Buds."

She starts out at My Huong Kitchen on Eat Street in Minneapolis, where owner Tracy Wong makes her renowned crispy egg rolls and Vietnamese noodle salad. Tracy wants everyone in her restaurant to feel like family, and the same goes for Stephanie as she learns the art of rolling the perfect egg roll before building a fresh bowl of vermicelli noodles, herbs, vegetables, and protein.

Stephanie’s next stop is Shuang Hur Supermarket in St. Paul. Guided by store manager Lenny – who is also Tracy’s nephew – Stephanie takes viewers on an Asian grocery tour to browse unique produce, imported snacks, instant noodle staples, and specialty ingredients.

Back in her home kitchen, Stephanie prepares a fragrant coconut chicken soup inspired by Tracy and Lenny’s hospitality and spirit of community.

Coconut Chicken Soup

Ingredients

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 red jalapeño, sliced thin

3-inch knob of fresh ginger

1 lemongrass stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 Tbsp red curry paste

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups canned full-fat unsweetened coconut milk

2 medium chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 red pepper, sliced thin

2 Tbsp fish sauce

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 green onions, sliced thin

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped for garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.