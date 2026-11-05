PWHL requiring neck guards in 2026-2027 season, high-sticking puck allowed

The Brief The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that neck protection will be mandatory for the 2026-2027 season. The league is now permitting high-sticking the puck and clarified its rules on body checking. The new rules also addressed overtime rules during preseason scrimmages.



The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is requiring players to wear neck protection during games and warm-ups in the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

The rule is part of several updates announced as the league prepares for its 180-game regular season.

Other rules address high-sticking, body-checking and overtime during preseason scrimmages.

READ MORE: International Ice Hockey Federation mandates neck guards for players

Neck protection mandatory in PWHL season

Big picture view:

The PWHL is requiring all players, including goaltenders, to meet a minimum of A4 cut rating protection under the International Safety Equipment Organization and the American National Safety Institute standards.

Officials say the requirement is designed to reduce the risk of serious neck injuries from skate blades and other sharp equipment during play.

What they're saying:

PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations shared the following statement:

"The PWHL has made a significant commitment to ensuring a consistent, world-class standard of officiating that is reflected in this dedicated group and a product of the strengthened pathways for training, communication, logistics and performance development under the leadership of our officiating department. Player safety and innovation have been at our forefront since the league’s inception, and we believe these objectives are represented in this season’s rule updates."

The backstory:

Several hockey organizations, including professional and youth, began requiring neck guards after a freak accident took the life of Minnesota native Adam Johsnon during a game in England, where his neck was slashed by an opponents skate.

The opposing player was arrested, but criminal charges were later dropped.

High-sticking, body checking and preseason scrimmages

Dig deeper:

The PWHL also will now permit players to bat the puck with their sticks above shoulder height. Play will continue if the puck later comes into the possession and control of a player from either team, eliminating whistles and reducing video reviews involving possible goal situations.

Players also will be allowed to cradle the puck on their stick blades above shoulder height, similar to a lacrosse move. However, that action will not be permitted during penalty shots or shootout attempts.

The league further clarified when body checking is legal. Players may use body position, pushing or leaning to separate an opponent from the puck when the primary objective is to gain or maintain possession. A stationary player also may make contact with an approaching puck carrier and is not required to move out of the way.

Blindside hits against defenseless players, contact involving a player leaving her feet or extending an arm, and deliberate collisions delivered with excessive force will remain illegal.

The PWHL also will test a new overtime option during its 12 preseason scrimmages. If a minor penalty is called during 3-on-3 overtime, the non-offending team may choose between a traditional 4-on-3 power play and a penalty shot. Any eligible player may take the shot.

Each preseason scrimmage will feature a 3-on-3 overtime period followed by a shootout, regardless of the score.