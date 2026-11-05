Minneapolis announces ‘Shine On’ winter campaign, Black Friday block party

The Brief Minneapolis is launching a new winter campaign with a free Black Friday block party on Nicollet Mall. The kickoff event will feature live music, a holiday tree lighting, marshmallow roasting and a snowball-throwing range. Visitors will have a chance to participate in a ceremonial snowball toss and throw snowballs at a designated range.



A free Black Friday block party on Nicollet Mall will kick off a new Minneapolis campaign aimed at bringing more people downtown during the winter.

City leaders announced Shine On Minneapolis on Thursday, outlining plans for holiday events, live music and activities that will continue beyond December.

Shine On Minneapolis kickoff

What we know:

The campaign, created by the city and the Minneapolis Foundation, will begin with a block party from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, on Nicollet Mall between Seventh and 12th streets.

Family activities start at 5 p.m. inside the IDS Center’s Crystal Court, with crafts, mascot visits and live music. A holiday tree lighting follows at 7 p.m. at Peavey Plaza, with a DJ dance party continuing until 10 p.m.

Other activities include a marshmallow roasting competition and a ceremonial first snowball toss, followed by a chance for visitors to throw snowballs at a designated range.

Organizers leaned into the snowball theme at Thursday’s announcement, which ended with Mayor Jacob Frey wearing white gloves as he was presented with a ceremonial "first snowball" under glass.

Mayor Frey presents a snowball during the news conference on Thursday. (FOX 9)

Downtown Minneapolis winter events

Big picture view:

The campaign combines new activities with existing holiday markets, performances and winter festivals, with a goal of drawing visitors to downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

"There is a long tradition in Minneapolis of the night after Thanksgiving, the town coming downtown to celebrate on Nicollet Mall the beginning of the winter season," said Minneapolis Foundation CEO and former mayor R.T. Rybak. "That happened years ago when I was a kid, and we'd drive up and down Nicollet and look at the new holiday windows. It happened during the Holidazzle. Last year, we brought that tradition back with an incredible light-up event in the Crystal Court… This year we're doing one better."

Local perspective:

Beyond the kickoff, a new "Sounds of the Season" series will bring local musicians to downtown bars, restaurants and other venues from Thanksgiving through December. Nicollet Mall will also feature interactive musical art installations.

Organizers say more than 530 holiday and winter events will be listed at ShineOnMinneapolis.com.