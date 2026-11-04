Spring Lake Park Mayor election results in tie, winner to be chosen by lottery

The Brief The mayoral election in Spring Lake Park is tied, with each candidate garnering exactly 1,401 votes. Officials say the result will be determined by a game of chance, with officials planning a random drawing of the candidates' names during the next city council meeting. There were 12 votes cast in the election for write-in candidates.



The City of Spring Lake Park announced that its mayoral candidates, Robert Nelson and Halyn Roth, are tied, with both earning exactly 1,401 votes in the election.

READ MORE: Election recounts in Minnesota: How do they work and who pays for them?

Mayoral candidates tie in Spring Lake Park

Big picture view:

Minnesota law states that in the event of a tie, the result of the election is determined "by lot," meaning the city's next mayor will be decided by a game of chance.

City officials say they are planning a random drawing of the candidates' names during the next city council meeting.

The unlucky candidate whose name is not drawn will then have seven days to request a recount that will be funded by the public.

Minnesota law also states that a losing candidate for public office can request a state-funded hand recount of the vote if the difference between the candidates is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast.

The outcome will determine who serves as mayor of the Anoka County city for a two-year term.

By the numbers:

Results show there were also 12 votes for write-in candidates.

‘Every vote really does count’

What they're saying:

Roth said Wednesday that, assuming the results remain unchanged and Nelson wins the drawing, he plans to request a recount.

Nelson, the incumbent mayor, has not yet responded to an inquiry from FOX 9 asking if he plans to do the same, but this story will be updated if a response is received.

"It’s certainly an unusual situation and a good reminder that every vote really does count!" City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said in an email.

What's next:

City officials plan to conduct a random drawing of the candidates’ names during the next public meeting on Nov. 9.

That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Spring Lake Park City Hall, and the public is invited to attend.