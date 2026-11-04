Spring Lake Park Mayor election results in tie, winner to be chosen by lottery
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of Spring Lake Park announced that its mayoral candidates, Robert Nelson and Halyn Roth, are tied, with both earning exactly 1,401 votes in the election.
READ MORE: Election recounts in Minnesota: How do they work and who pays for them?
Mayoral candidates tie in Spring Lake Park
Big picture view:
Minnesota law states that in the event of a tie, the result of the election is determined "by lot," meaning the city's next mayor will be decided by a game of chance.
City officials say they are planning a random drawing of the candidates' names during the next city council meeting.
The unlucky candidate whose name is not drawn will then have seven days to request a recount that will be funded by the public.
Minnesota law also states that a losing candidate for public office can request a state-funded hand recount of the vote if the difference between the candidates is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast.
The outcome will determine who serves as mayor of the Anoka County city for a two-year term.
By the numbers:
Results show there were also 12 votes for write-in candidates.
‘Every vote really does count’
What they're saying:
Roth said Wednesday that, assuming the results remain unchanged and Nelson wins the drawing, he plans to request a recount.
Nelson, the incumbent mayor, has not yet responded to an inquiry from FOX 9 asking if he plans to do the same, but this story will be updated if a response is received.
"It’s certainly an unusual situation and a good reminder that every vote really does count!" City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said in an email.
What's next:
City officials plan to conduct a random drawing of the candidates’ names during the next public meeting on Nov. 9.
That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Spring Lake Park City Hall, and the public is invited to attend.
The Source: This story uses information shared by Spring Lake Park officials and the Minnesota Secretary of State.