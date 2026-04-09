Taste Buds: Cooking Through the Decades

Stephanie Hansen explores the iconic flavors of the 70s, 80s, and 90s in this vintage-themed episode of Taste Buds.

The 1970s: Sarah Peterson from Vintage Dish and Tell helps Stephanie build a nostalgic party favorite – the Sandwich Loaf. This savory showstopper is piled high with layers of Pullman bread filled with egg salad, chicken salad, and pimento cheese. Then, the entire loaf is coated in cream cheese frosting and decorated with veggies.

Find the full recipe for Sarah’s Sandwich Loaf here, and look for her new cookbook, "Dish and Tell: Recipes from the Heart" in your local bookstore.

The 1980s: Back in her own kitchen, Stephanie channels the 80s with Chicken Marbella, a dinner party staple straight from her cherished Silver Palate Cookbook. This dish combines briny olives, capers, and sweet prunes for a flavor profile that defined a decade of gourmet clubs.

The 1990s: To round out the trip down memory lane, Stephanie shares a family recipe for Mud Pie Bars. Inspired by the mud pie craze of the era, these bars feature a light brownie base topped with melted marshmallows and a rich chocolate glaze.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Chicken Marbella

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 cup pitted prunes

1/2 cup pitted Spanish green olives

1/2 cup capers with a bit of juice

6 bay leaves

1 head of garlic peeled and puréed

1/2 cup fresh oregano chopped

2 tsp of kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup brown sugar

2 chickens quartered into 8 pieces each (we only used 1 chicken to have a saucier dish)

2 Tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Mud Pie Bars

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

2 sticks unsalted butter, melted

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

10 oz mini marshmallows (one bag)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 3/4 cups powdered sugar (we forgot this step!)

1/2 cup whole milk

Instructions are available in the video above and here.