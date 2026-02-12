Taste Buds: Artisan Cheese and DIY Boards

In this episode of Taste Buds, Stephanie Hansen explores the craftsmanship behind Minnesota-made artisan cheese and DIY charcuterie boards.

First up, Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota, where owner Alise Sjostrum’s family-owned operation has grown from a local dairy farm into a globally recognized artisan cheesemaker.

Beyond nationwide distribution, the creamery has expanded into a destination featuring farm tours and a "CheeseStillery," which uses whey to produce spirits for on-site cocktails.

Alise shows Stephanie how she separates the curds and whey in cow’s milk to make their Little Lucy Brie cheese, before Alise’s husband Lucas offers a taste of their spirits.

Back in her kitchen, Stephanie welcomes charcuterie pro Kelsey Bassett, known to her 124K+ Instagram followers as @theboardloon.

Kelsey breaks down her signature five-step process for building a charcuterie spread at home using creamy brie, crowd-pleasing Manchego, classic cheddar cubes, and blueberry vanilla goat cheese.

Afterward, Stephanie puts her new skills to the test by creating a custom board featuring a brûléed brie from Redhead Creamery topped with candied pecans.

Brûléed Brie with Candied Pecans

Ingredients

Brie wheel (we used Little Lucy Brie from Redhead Creamery)

2-3 Tbsp white sugar

1 cup pecan halves

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

Water as needed (if nuts are dry)