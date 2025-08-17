Authorities send out alert after robberies at Ramsey County gas stations

The Brief A safety alert was sent out to the public after a series of robberies in St. Paul. Authorities say the alert was requested by the Minnesota State Fair Police Department. The suspects led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash. One suspect was arrested while two ran into the woods.



Authorities sent out an alert to residents' phones after a series of gas station robberies in Ramsey County on Sunday morning.

Ramsey County alert

What we know:

Ramsey County said an alert was sent out Sunday morning as law enforcement searched for three suspects involved in three robberies at gas stations over the course of about two hours. Deputies said the alert came at the request of the Minnesota State Fair Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the suspects targeted three gas stations:

A Speedway off Rice Street near Minnesota Avenue in Roseville at 6:54 a.m.

A BP gas station along Rice Street near Arlington Avenue West in Little Canada at 8:34 a.m.

A BP gas station at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and County Road D West in Roseville at 9:05 a.m.

In the final robbery, a clerk was attacked by the suspects. Shortly after, deputies say the robbers' vehicle was spotted by investigators, sparking a pursuit.

Local perspective:

The chase went south into St. Paul, with the vehicle crashing near Pierce Butler Route and Prior Avenue North, just off Snelling Avenue south of the fairgrounds.

After the crash, the suspects ran from the vehicle. One was arrested while two others ran into a wooded area. K-9 teams and deputies are still searching for the remaining suspects.