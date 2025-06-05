Roseville man charged after he trapped parents in basement and lit house on fire

The Brief A Roseville man is charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly trapping his parents in the basement and lighting the family home on fire. The victims were rescued by Roseville police officers from the basement and were uninjured. The fire was deemed arson after firefighters found accelerants, and several points where the fire started.



A Roseville man accused of setting a fire with his parents trapped in the basement of the burning house is facing charges of arson and attempted murder.

Man charged with arson, attempted murder

What we know:

Andrew Alvares, 29, is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

According to the criminal complaint, Roseville police and firefighters responded to a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. on Monday near Rice Street and County Road C.

The caller said he and his wife were stuck in the basement of the home and could not get out because a fire was blocking their only escape route.

When crews arrived, officers saw smoke coming from the roof and a fire in the kitchen. Police were able to extinguish the kitchen fire first, with fire crews right behind, putting out the fire in the rest of the home.

Other Roseville officers helped the couple and a dog escape through a basement window.

Investigators say Alvarez also lives at the home with his parents, but wasn’t there at the time of the fire. Law enforcement located him at a nearby gas station a short time later, where he was arrested.

The fire was brought under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Fire intentionally set

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, firefighters found fire accelerants and multiple areas where the fire originated inside the home.

Fire crews found a knob on the gas stove that was turned on, and in the living room, a standing fan was found with burn marks and severed power cord.

A mattress, cat feeder and litter box were all burned, along with a broom handle in front of the litter box that had been burned off.

Court documents also state that the whole main level of the home smelled of lighter fluid.

Investigators say that many of the fire origins had "no explanation other than being intentionally set."

What's next:

Alvarez had his first court appearance Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.