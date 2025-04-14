School volunteer sexually assaulted 4 children: Charges

The Brief A school volunteer with cognitive delays is accused of sexually assaulting four children. Joshua Seeman, 50, has a history of sexual assault allegations, according to authorities. Seeman remains in jail as of Monday afternoon.



Joshua Seeman, 50, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the alleged assaults of several children.

Criminal charges against Joshua Seeman

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, on April 6, police responded to a report by a father that his 5-year-old son was sexually assaulted by Seeman, an adult volunteer from the child's school, located on the 2300 block of Dale Street in Roseville.

The next day, police received reports involving three more "young victims" who were sexually assaulted by Seeman at the school. The victims included a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

History of sexual assault allegations

Dig deeper:

The charges state Seeman is a "cognitively delayed adult with a lengthy history of sexual assault accusations against him made by vulnerable adults, and now young children." Police have documented reports of sexual assaults from 2001, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

"Prosecution on all but one prior case has been declined due to Seeman's cognitive disability," the charges state. "Multiple attempts have been made to get Seeman help for his sexual acting out, but his deviant behavior continues."

The charges add, "He was deemed incompetent in a pending fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct case involving luring a vulnerable adult into a park bathroom where he assaulted her."

Seeman was arrested and taken into custody at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on April 10. Seeman's brother, who is his legal guardian, told police they were not allowed to interview Seeman and he was going to seek the advice of an attorney.

Charges say Seeman is seen as a "high risk to public safety," adding that "given his known history of acting out sexually, the state asks that he be held in custody until arrangements can be made preventing his access to vulnerable adults and children."

Seeman was still in jail as of Monday afternoon.

FOX 9 reached out to King of Kings Lutheran Church and School in Roseville on Friday for comment on the charges against Seeman but has not heard back.