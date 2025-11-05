Roseville shooting leaves 2 dead inside vehicle at Best Buy parking lot

article

The Brief A man and a woman are dead after a shooting inside a vehicle at a Best Buy parking lot in Roseville. Police found them inside the vehicle are the only ones involved in the incident. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.



Police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in a parking lot in Roseville.

Fatal Roseville shooting

What we know:

Police say they responded to the Best Buy after a customer reported multiple gunshots in the parking lot shortly before 2 p.m at the Best Buy in the 1600 block of County Road B2 in Roseville.

Arriving officers then found two people, both adults, dead in the front seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police also found a gun inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the people inside were the only two involved in the incident.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the investigation, but police say there is no threat to public safety and no one else is believed to be involved.

What we don't know:

Police say they have not yet identified the people inside the vehicle.