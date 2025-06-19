Army sergeant from Minnesota dies in Kuwait

article

The Brief A soldier from Roseville, Minnesota, died in Kuwait on June 15. Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr. was 40 years old. He died in a "non-combat-related incident" at Camp Buehring.



Sgt. 1st Class Goodridge dies in Kuwait

What we know:

The Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr., 40, of Roseville, died on June 15 as a "result of a non-combat-related incident" at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York. He was in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

What we don't know:

Goodridge's death is under investigation. Additional details about his death were not released.