Maplewood Catholic church fire investigated for arson

An early morning fire at St. Jerome Catholic Church over the weekend has Maplewood authorities investigating the scene for potential arson.

According to the Maplewood Police Department, around 12:42 a.m. on June 9, Maplewood police and firefighters were called to 380 Roselawn Avenue East on the report of a burglary and fire alarm activation.

When officers arrived, they found signs of forced entry into the building, and heavy smoke coming from inside. First responders extinguished the small fire and secured the building.

According to police, the incident remains an active arson investigation. The Maplewood Police Department is working with the ATF and FBI to determine whether it was religiously motivated.

At this time, the incident appears to be isolated, authorities said.