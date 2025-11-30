Edina police put out warning after report of shots fired during robbery
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina police warned members of the public after a robbery that ended with the report of shots fired on Sunday.
Shooting in Edina
What we know:
Police said they responded to the 7100 block of France Avenue South for the report of an armed robbery with shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. The 7100 block includes areas south of West 70th Street, just south of the Galleria shopping mall and Southdale Center.
In a subsequent update, police said the scene had been secured, and a victim was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive their injuries.
What we don't know:
Our crew at the scene saw police investigating in the parking lot of the Lunds and Byerlys on that block. Officers had police tape surrounding a black sedan parked in front of the grocery store.
What's next:
Police are promising further updates on the situation as it develops. FOX 9 has also reached out to city officials for more information on the situation.