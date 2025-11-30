Edina police put out warning after report of shots fired during robbery

article

The Brief Edina police put out a warning Sunday evening after the report of an armed robbery with shots fired. The incident happened along Frances Avenue just south of the Galleria mall. Police say the scene is now secure after initially asking the public to avoid the area.



Shooting in Edina

What we know:

Police said they responded to the 7100 block of France Avenue South for the report of an armed robbery with shots fired shortly before 6 p.m. The 7100 block includes areas south of West 70th Street, just south of the Galleria shopping mall and Southdale Center.

In a subsequent update, police said the scene had been secured, and a victim was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

Our crew at the scene saw police investigating in the parking lot of the Lunds and Byerlys on that block. Officers had police tape surrounding a black sedan parked in front of the grocery store.

What's next:

Police are promising further updates on the situation as it develops. FOX 9 has also reached out to city officials for more information on the situation.