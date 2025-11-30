Expand / Collapse search

Edina police put out warning after report of shots fired during robbery

By
Published  November 30, 2025 6:27pm CST
Edina
FOX 9
article

Edina police investigate around a black sedan. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Edina police put out a warning Sunday evening after the report of an armed robbery with shots fired.
    • The incident happened along Frances Avenue just south of the Galleria mall.
    • Police say the scene is now secure after initially asking the public to avoid the area.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina police warned members of the public after a robbery that ended with the report of shots fired on Sunday.

Shooting in Edina

What we know:

Police said they responded to the 7100 block of France Avenue South for the report of an armed robbery with shots fired shortly before 6 p.m.  The 7100 block includes areas south of West 70th Street, just south of the Galleria shopping mall and Southdale Center.

In a subsequent update, police said the scene had been secured, and a victim was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

Our crew at the scene saw police investigating in the parking lot of the Lunds and Byerlys on that block. Officers had police tape surrounding a black sedan parked in front of the grocery store.

What's next:

Police are promising further updates on the situation as it develops. FOX 9 has also reached out to city officials for more information on the situation.

EdinaCrime and Public Safety