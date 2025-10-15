Gina Maria's Pizza shutters 4 pizzerias in metro

article

The Brief Gina Maria's Pizza announced it has closed all of its locations. The pizzeria has four locations in the west metro.



Twin Cities pizza chain Gina Maria's announced it has closed its four locations in the west metro.

Gina Maria's closes

Big picture view:

In a post on its website, Gina Maria's Pizza says it has closed its doors.

"This decision did not come easily," the post reads. "We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty, support, and memories we've shared with all of you."

However, signage at the Eden Prairie location says, 'We will be back open with the same great recipes but with a new name as soon as we can, employee owned."

The restaurant has not shared information on how soon that reopening may occur.

The backstory:

The chain had four locations in the west metro in Eden Prairie, Edina, Plymouth, and Chanhassen.

Dig deeper:

The closure appears to come with little warning, as the chain was posting about specials as recently as Monday on its Facebook page.

Earlier this year, the pizzeria's Edina location shifted to delivery only.